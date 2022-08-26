First Warning Forecast: Warm & muggy with scattered showers/storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warm and muggy stretch continues with highs in the 80s but feeling more like the 90s. Several smaller chances for showers and storms as we head into the weekend.

Another warm and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s and an afternoon heat index in the low 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with clouds in the morning, clearing by midday, and clouds returning in the afternoon to evening. An isolated shower or storm is possible again today.

It will still be warm and muggy this weekend. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with an afternoon heat index in the low to mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers and storms (bigger rain chances Saturday, lower chances Sunday).

Highs will climb to the low 90s next week, but some relief is in sight. A cold front is set to move through Wednesday to Thursday. This will increase our rain chances but should open the door to some cooler and less humid air for the end of the week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing minimal shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move west at about 15 mph during the next several days, and environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development when it moves across the central and western Caribbean Sea by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

A tropical wave located near and south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system through early next week while it moves west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

