First Warning Forecast: Warm & muggy with showers & storms again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Our unsettled stretch continues with more showers and storms. Look for a pattern reset on Thursday with a cold front moving through.

Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 today and it will be humid.

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A step warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and localized flooding.

A cold front is set to move through on Thursday. The front will act as a reset to finally change our weather pattern. Expect more sunshine, lower rain chances, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s to end the week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Trees & Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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