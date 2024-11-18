Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Warm start to the week, Showers for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A mild start to the week with highs in the 60s. Showers move in with a cold front on Wednesday. Cooler and windy to end the week.

A nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs returning to the upper 60s. Showers will move in tomorrow night.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. Highs will return to the upper 60s.

Cooler air settles in for the end of the week with highs in the mid 50s. It will feel even cooler with strong winds from the west to northwest at 15 to 25 with gusts to 25 mph.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W/N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Showers Late. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tropical Update
Sara dissipates over the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Yucatan Peninsula.

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 3 (Low-Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

