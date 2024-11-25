First Warning Forecast: Warm start to the week, Tracking rain for Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm start to the week with highs in the 60s. Tracking rain for Tuesday and Thursday. Much cooler to end the week.

A nice start to the work week with highs in the mid to upper 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today.

Highs will return to the upper 60s tomorrow, before a cold front moves in. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly during the midday hours.

Our first cool down of the week moves in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Another round of rain is set to move in for Thanksgiving. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with showers throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 60s. Showers should move out early on Friday.

The upcoming weekend looks mostly dry but much cooler. Highs will drop to the upper 40s this weekend with overnight lows in the low 30s.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 3 (Low-Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

