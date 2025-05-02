First Warning Forecast: Warm start to weekend, more unsettled weather next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

It will be a warm finish to the work week with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy and breezy conditions will persist throughout the afternoon. We have a slim chance of a few spotty showers this afternoon, but most locations will remain dry.

Saturday will be our pick of the weekend due to the lower rain chances and warmer weather. Highs Saturday reach the mid 80s. There’s a slight chance of spotty storms, some of which could turn strong to severe.

The widespread rain is expected to return on Sunday with morning showers and storms. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the upper 70s.

The warm and wet stretch continues next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There will be daily chances for rain Sunday through Tuesday.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar