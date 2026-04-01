First Warning Forecast: Warm stretch continues, tracking rain this Easter

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be warm with highs in the upper 70s. A few isolated storms will be possible after sunset in the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Overnight lows fall into the 60s.

We stay in the 80s with plenty of sunshine through the upcoming weekend. A cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

Highs fall throughout Monday morning as the front clears the area. By next Wednesday, highs will only be in the upper 50s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar