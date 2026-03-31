First Warning Forecast: Warm & windy again today, Even warmer tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm week with highs in the 70s and 80s. Small rain chances through most of the work week.

Another step warmer today with highs near 80, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies and it will still be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

WTKR News 3

Another step warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s, closer to our record high for the day. We will see partly cloudy skies, and it will still be breezy. A spotty shower is possible Wednesday night as storms pass by to our north.

WTKR News 3

Highs will linger in the upper 70s to low 80s for the second half of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

A bigger rain chance is set to move in later Sunday to early Monday with a cold front. The front will also bring in a cool down to start next week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR