First Warning Forecast: Warm & windy today, Rain tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm and windy today with cold front moving through tonight. Dropping to the 50s to end the week. Tracking rain for the weekend.

Very warm and windy today. Highs will reach the mid 70s with strong SW winds gusting to near 40 mph. We will see a mix of clouds during the day with a few showers possible. Expect a bigger rain chance after sunset as a cold front moves through from west to east.

WTKR News 3

We will return to sunshine on Thursday, but cooler air will move in behind the cold front. Highs will struggle to reach 50 on Thursday. It will still be breezy in the morning, but winds will relax through the day.

Clouds will mix in on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. Our next rain chance will move in Friday night. Saturday is looking soggy, especially in the morning. Scattered showers will linger for Sunday. Highs will warm to the low 60s this weekend.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 20-30 G40

Tonight: Rain, Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 20-30 G40

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 50. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

