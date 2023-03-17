First Warning Forecast: Warm & windy today, Rain tonight, Chilly this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm and windy to end the work week. Tracking rain to start the weekend. Much cooler to end the weekend and start next week.

Even warmer today with highs reaching the low 70s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will kick up again today, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Clouds will build in through the day with an isolated shower is possible this afternoon to evening. Rain chances will increase tonight (after 7 PM).

WTKR News 3

Expect showers overnight to Saturday morning as a cold front moves through. Rain should move out Saturday morning (by 8 AM) and clouds will start to clear in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Saturday.

We will see more sunshine on Sunday, but it will be breezy and chilly. Expect highs in the upper 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Today: Building Clouds. Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Showers, Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW/W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

