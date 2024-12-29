First Warning Forecast: Warm & windy today, Storms this evening

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm and windy today. Showers and storms tonight with a cold front. Tracking another cold front for New Year’s Eve. The cold air returns to end the week.

Warm again today with highs near 70, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a south wind ramping up through the day. Showers and storms will move through this evening/tonight with a cold front. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts as the biggest storm threat.

Any leftover showers should move out before sunrise Monday morning. We will return to sunshine to start the workweek. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Monday.

Another cold front is set to move through the region on Tuesday. Expect building clouds with afternoon showers. A stray storm is possible. Rain chances should be winding down as we ring in 2025.

New Year’s Day will be cooler and windy. Highs will drop to the mid 50s with wind gusting to near 30 mph. Highs will drop to the 40s for the end of the week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: S 10-20G30

Tonight: Showers/Storms, Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

