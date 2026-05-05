First Warning Forecast: Warm & windy today, Tracking rain midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm week with highs in the 70s and 80s. Tracking showers for Wednesday and a storm chance for Thursday.

Another warm and windy day. Highs will climb to the low 80s today with mostly sunny skies. It will still be windy with a SW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

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We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a few scattered showers possible. It will still be warm and windy with highs in the low 80s.

Rain will become more widespread with a chance for storms on Thursday as a cold front slides through the region. Highs will only reach the low 70s and winds will shift from SW to north.

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A bit cooler on Friday with highs near 70. Expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and low rain chances to end the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

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