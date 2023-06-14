First Warning Forecast: Warmer and windy today, Several smaller rain chances

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Near normal with highs in the mid 80s all week. Smaller rain chances through the weekend.

Another nice day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A little warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will pick up reach 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry.

WTKR News 3

Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s (near normal) for Thursday and Friday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds each day with a chance for a scattered shower or storm (20% to 30% chance).

The weekend looks nice with highs in the mid 80s. We will see more sunshine on Saturday and more clouds on Sunday with a small chance for showers and storms later in the day.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/W/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

