First Warning Forecast: Warmer & breezy today, Showers overnight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking a few showers overnight to Thursday morning. A big warming trend to end the week.

Another nice day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s today, warmer than yesterday and near normal for this time of year. The wind will pick up today, SW at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

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Scattered showers will move in overnight to early Thursday morning with a cold front. We will see a mix of clouds on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Expect lots of sunshine to end the week with temperatures warming to the 70s Friday and the 80s this weekend. Highs could be flirting with 90 degrees by Sunday.

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Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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