First Warning Forecast: Warmer & breezy today, Tracking a few showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to near 80 to end the work week. A few showers today, bigger rain chances this weekend.

Highs will climb to near 80 today, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with clouds building in this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon to evening. The wind will kick up again today, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

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Tomorrow may be the nicest day of the week. Highs will reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Highs will return to near 80 on Friday. Clouds will build in through the day with a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon to evening.

A bigger chance of rain is expected this weekend as a cold front moves in. The highest rain chances will be Saturday night. Highs will drop from the mid 70s on Saturday to the upper 60s on Sunday. It will also be windy this weekend E/NE at 10 to 20 mph.

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Today: Building Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

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