First Warning Forecast: Warmer & sunny today, Cooler with more clouds this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer today, cooler again this weekend. More clouds, but low rain chances for Halloween.

Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning. A cool start this morning but a big warm up this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. After the fog clears this morning, we will see sunny skies throughout the day.

WTKR News 3

Cooler this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. Look for building clouds on Saturday from partly to mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a NE breeze. Temperatures will be dipping from the 60s to 50s during trick-or-treat time.

WTKR News 3

We will see a bit of a clearing trend Sunday from mostly to partly cloudy skies. Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. We “fall back” one hour at 2 AM Sunday.

Rain chances remain low for the first half of next week. Rain chances increase to end next week with a cold front moving in.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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