First Warning Forecast: Warmer temps late week, rain returns this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be very nice. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Scattered showers return Friday afternoon. A cold front will bring higher rain chances this weekend.

Saturday, we’ll start out dry and sunny. Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 80 degrees. The rain lingers through Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler at the start of next week.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s next week. Another round of scattered showers will be possible next Tuesday.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar