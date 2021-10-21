First Warning Forecast: Warmer, then showers & storms to end the week

First Warning Forecast:

Highs will climb to near 80 this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Southwest winds will gradually increase from 5 to 10 mph to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

We are tracking a cold front that will move in on Friday, bringing us our next round of rain. Scattered showers and storms are expected, mainly in the afternoon to early evening. Severe storms are possible in NC, mainly south of the Albemarle Sound. Highs will return to the mid 70s.

Cooler air will move in behind the cold front for the weekend. Expect highs near 70 with clearing skies on Saturday. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies.