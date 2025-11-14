First Warning Forecast: Warmer this weekend, cool again next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mostly clear and cool. You’ll need a jacket tonight and tomorrow morning, but temperatures quickly warm up Saturday afternoon.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be near 70 degrees. Rain chances will be low but a few spotty showers will be possible Saturday night and linger overnight into Sunday morning.

Temperatures plunge into the 50s throughout most of next week. Along with the cooler conditions, spotty shower chances return after Monday.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar