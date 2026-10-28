First Warning Forecast: Warmer to end the week, Halloween forecast

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Mainly dry conditions continue Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s, near 70 degrees. We'll see partly cloudy skies.

High temperatures creep back up into the low and mid 70s by Friday.

This weekend, we'll be in the upper 60s. Halloween night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid 50s. Don't forget to turn the clocks back 1 hour as Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday night.

We could finally see some rain early next week with an approaching cold front.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar