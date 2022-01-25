First Warning Forecast: Warmer today, Cold tomorrow, Snow later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer today, cold again tomorrow… Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 50s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. Stray showers or flurries are possible tonight with lows near 30.

Cold air returns on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. It will feel more like the 20s with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. Winds will relax for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 30s and mostly sunny skies.

We are watching the end of the week for another rain/snow chance. As of now, rain will move in Friday afternoon and as temperatures drop Friday night change over to snow. Snow showers would move out by midday Saturday. It is too early for specific snowfall numbers. The long-range forecast models have been inconsistent and drastically different over the past few days.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows near 30. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR