First Warning Forecast: Warmer today, Rain tonight, Chilly this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer today with rain moving in tonight. Chilly and windy this weekend.

Much warmer today! We will warm to the mid 60s this afternoon, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers possible during the day. Rain chances will go up tonight as a cold front moves in. The biggest rain chance will be after 9 PM. Winds will ramp up today reaching 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph tonight.

Showers will move out Friday morning and clouds will start to break up in the afternoon. Most of the rain should be out by 7 AM. Highs will drop to the upper 50s.

Get ready for a chilly and windy weekend. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s on Saturday. It will feel more like the 30s with a NW wind at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Expect a mix of clouds Saturday with slim rain chances.

We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will still be breezy with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Showers, Windy. Lows mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 10-15

