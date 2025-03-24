First Warning Forecast: Warmer & windy with afternoon showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm, windy, and showers to kick off the workweek. Several days in the 60s and 70s this week.

Much warmer today with highs reaching the low to mid 70s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with rain moving in this afternoon to early evening. The highest rain chances will be between 1 pm and 6 pm. It will be windy today with a SW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

A step cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s, still above normal. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the day with scattered showers moving in at night.

Scattered showers will linger for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will dip to the low 60s, near normal.

Thursday and Friday look like the nicest days this week. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 on Thursday and near 70 on Friday. Even warmer temperatures are set to move in this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 5 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

