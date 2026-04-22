First Warning Forecast: Warmer with shower chances to end the week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon we start to warm up again. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees. A few spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Warmer temperatures take us through the start of the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Much needed widespread rainfall returns at the end of the week. We have the chance of scattered showers Friday with the highest rain chances late Saturday through early Sunday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar