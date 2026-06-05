First Warning Forecast: Warming into the 90s, A few showers Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Climbing to the 90s to end the week. Tracking our next chance for rain moving in Sunday.

Another step warmer today with highs near 90. Expect mostly sunny skies with a light SW wind.

WTKR News 3

The hot air sticks around for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies through most of the weekend. Our next chance for rain is set to move in Sunday with a cold front. Expect scattered showers with an isolated storm possible Sunday afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

The cold front will bring in a cool down for early next week. Highs will drop to near 80 on Monday and into the 70s on Tuesday. The heat returns for the end of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Trees & Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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