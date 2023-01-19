First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 70 today, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to near 70 today. Much cooler to start the weekend. Rain returns on Sunday.

Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 70, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers possible. Winds will gradually ramp up through the day, reaching 10 to 15 with gusts 20 to 25 mph by this evening.

Friday will be another nice day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to the upper 50s and it will still be breezy, west at 10 to 15 with gust 20 to 25 mph.

We are looking at a 50/50 weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday, then mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with rain moving in by the afternoon. Highs will drop to the upper 40s on Saturday and climb to the mid 50s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: SW 10-15 G25

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 10-15 G25

