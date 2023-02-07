First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 70, Tracking rain to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much warmer this week with highs reaching the 60s to near 70. Tracking rain to end the work week and start the weekend.

A cold start this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. It will be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We will take our first big step warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with highs near 70, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers possible.

It is looking like a soggy end to the week. Rain is likely for Friday and Saturday. Most of the area could see about an inch of rainfall. It will still be warm on Friday with highs in the mid 60s but colder air will return this weekend. We will drop to near 50 on Saturday and into the upper 40s on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W/N 5-10

