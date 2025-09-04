Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 90 and building humidity to end the week

Thursday Morning Weather Webcast
ADI Temperature Forecast.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Dew Point Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Surface Map Forecast.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warming up and building humidity to end the week. Tracking showers for the weekend.

A step warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a bit of a southerly wind.

Day Planner - AM.png

Even warmer on Friday with highs near 90. It will feel even warmer with the increased humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies again tomorrow.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

We will see a chance for showers this weekend as a cold front moves through. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers late Saturday and Sunday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs will return to near 90 on Saturday, then dip to the mid 70s on Sunday, behind the front.

Surface Map Forecast.png

It will feel more like fall next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lower humidity.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update
Tracking a tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are conducive for development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend over the eastern or central tropical Atlantic while moving slowly toward the WNW.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)
* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

Tropical Activity.png

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast