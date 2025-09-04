First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 90 and building humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up and building humidity to end the week. Tracking showers for the weekend.

A step warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a bit of a southerly wind.

WTKR News 3

Even warmer on Friday with highs near 90. It will feel even warmer with the increased humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies again tomorrow.

WTKR News 3

We will see a chance for showers this weekend as a cold front moves through. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers late Saturday and Sunday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs will return to near 90 on Saturday, then dip to the mid 70s on Sunday, behind the front.

WTKR News 3

It will feel more like fall next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lower humidity.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tracking a tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are conducive for development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend over the eastern or central tropical Atlantic while moving slowly toward the WNW.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR