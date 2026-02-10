Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 50s today, Scattered showers tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warming to the 50s today. Scattered showers for midweek. Another rain chance on Sunday.

A big step warmer today! Highs will jump to the mid 50s, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Look for clearing skies this morning with sunshine for most of the day.

Highs will return to the 50s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible as a cold front moves through.

We will cool back to the 40s to end the work week. Look for a nice mix of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday.

Tracking rain for the weekend. Showers are set to move in Sunday as an area of low-pressure tracks across the Southeast. Saturday’s weather looks nice but plan for a soggy and windy Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-15
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-10

