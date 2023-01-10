First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s and tracking rain later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain and a warmup to end the work week. Chilly air returns for the weekend.

Bundle up this morning, temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s. We will see a mix of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will return to the low 50s, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies and low 50s on Wednesday.

WTKR News 3

Our next rain chance is set to move in with a cold front Thursday to Friday. The biggest rain chance will be Thursday night to Friday morning. Highs will climb to the 60s on Thursday and the 50s on Friday, before the cold front moves through.

WTKR News 3

It will be a nice but chilly weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. It will feel colder with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and not as windy. Highs will climb back to the 50s for MLK Day on Monday.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

