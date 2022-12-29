First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s, Rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The slow and steady warming trend continues. Highs in the 60s to end the week! Tracking rain to ring in the new year.

Still cold this morning but not as cold as earlier this week. Highs will reach the upper 50s today, warmer than yesterday and about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with light winds.

WTKR News 3

Highs will climb into the mid 60s on Friday with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

It will be warm this weekend with highs in the mid 60s, 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Get ready for rain to ring in the new year. Expect scattered showers Saturday morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon to evening. Rain should move out before sunrise on Sunday.

Highs will remain in the 60s for early next week. Our next rain chance is set to move in late Tuesday to Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

