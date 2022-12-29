Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s, Rain this weekend

Wx Mostly Clear 3.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Regional GRAF Model.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Posted at 4:53 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 04:53:27-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
The slow and steady warming trend continues. Highs in the 60s to end the week! Tracking rain to ring in the new year.

Still cold this morning but not as cold as earlier this week. Highs will reach the upper 50s today, warmer than yesterday and about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with light winds.

Day Planner - AM.png

Highs will climb into the mid 60s on Friday with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

It will be warm this weekend with highs in the mid 60s, 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Get ready for rain to ring in the new year. Expect scattered showers Saturday morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon to evening. Rain should move out before sunrise on Sunday.

Regional GRAF Model.png

Highs will remain in the 60s for early next week. Our next rain chance is set to move in late Tuesday to Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV