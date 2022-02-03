First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s today, Soggy and windy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even warmer… Watch out for areas of patchy dense fog this morning. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with spotty showers or drizzle possible. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 60s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Friday will be our soggy day this week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers for most of day as a cold front moves through. Winds will ramp up and turn from SW to north as the front moves through. Highs will return to the mid 60s on Friday.

Rain will move out Friday night to early Saturday morning. Some sleet or snow could mix in, but no accumulation is expected. Clouds will clear out Saturday morning, but it will still be cold and windy. Highs will only reach the upper 30s on Saturday, about 25 degrees cooler.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s and light wind.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

