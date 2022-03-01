First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s, Tracking a few showers for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A much warmer midweek. The next few days will be in the 60s before another chilly day on Friday. Watching a few showers for the weekend with even warmer temperatures.

Another chilly start this morning with temperatures ranging from the 20s inland to 40s near the coast. We will warm to the low 60s this afternoon, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

WTKR News 3

A cold front will move through the region Thursday to Friday. Rain chances will be slim, but we will see some extra clouds and a temperature drop. Expect highs in the low 60s on Thursday, dropping to the upper 40s on Friday.

We will warm back to the 60s and 70s this weekend as a warm front lifts through. The front will bring in some extra clouds (partly to mostly cloudy skies) and the chance for a few spotty showers. Highs will climb to near 80 on Monday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

