First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s, Tracking midweek showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 60s. Tracking showers for midweek. A cold weekend ahead.

Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning. We will see a mix of clouds today, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with a stray shower possible. Highs will warm to the upper 60s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Warm again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Expect a mix of clouds through the day with isolated showers. Rain chances will go up Wednesday night to early Thursday morning as a cold front moves through.

Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday and Friday.

Even colder air moves in this weekend. Expect highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Stray Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

