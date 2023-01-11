First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s, Tracking rain later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain for Thursday to Friday. Warming to the 60s to end the work week. Falling to the 40s this weekend.

Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will see a mix of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today. Highs will return to the low 50s, near normal for this time of year.

We will warm to the mid 60s on Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers possible during the day. Rain chances will go up Thursday night as a cold front moves in. The biggest rain chance will be overnight to early Friday morning.

Showers will move out Friday morning and clouds will start to break up Friday afternoon. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 50s.

Get ready for a chilly and windy weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. It will feel more like the 30s with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. It will feel like the low 40s with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Late. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-15

