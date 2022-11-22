First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s, Tracking rain to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Slowly warming up this week, back to the 60s. Tracking rain for the end of the week and the weekend.

Still chilly this morning but not as cold as yesterday. Temperatures will range from the 20s inland to the 40s along the coast. Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WTKR News 3

Clouds will clear out Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Travel weather looks quiet for most of the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast.

The forecast looks good for Thanksgiving! Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies during the day with more clouds and rain chances building after sunset.

WTKR News 3

Our biggest rain chance for the week is Friday as a cold front moves through. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 60s on Friday.

WTKR News 3

Another cold front will bring another round of rain Saturday night to Sunday morning. Highs will drop to the upper 50s on Saturday, but warm to the mid 60s on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

