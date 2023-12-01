First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s with showers this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 60s this weekend. Tracking multiple rain chances starting Friday.

Another step warmer today with highs reaching the low 60s, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday and above normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers mainly in the afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

The warmer air will hang around for the weekend but so will the clouds and showers. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s this weekend with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. The biggest rain chance will be Saturday night to Sunday morning.

WTKR News 3

A few showers may linger into Monday morning, with clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will return to near 60 on Monday, but colder air is on the way for midweek.

Highs will drop back to the 50s starting Tuesday. Expect a sunny, chilly, and windy midweek.

Today: Building Clouds, Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10



Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

