First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s & 80s, Tracking storms next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 70s to end the week. Climbing to the 80s next week with showers and storms.

Today may be the nicest day of the week. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with light winds. Highs will climb to near 70, warmer than yesterday but still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Saturday looks good. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s and slim rain chances. Rain chances will go up slightly for Sunday with partly cloudy skies and highs warming to the upper 70s.

Even warmer early next week with highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and storms will move in for Monday and Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Highs will drop back to the 70s by midweek, behind the cold front.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

