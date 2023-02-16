First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s again today, Rain & windy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 70s again. Tracking rain and wind for Friday. Much cooler to start the weekend.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s today, 20+ degrees above normal for this time of year and close to our record highs for this date. We will continue to see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. Winds will pick up again, SW at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Rain will build in with a cold front on Friday. Showers will move in Friday morning and move out in the early evening. It will also be windy, SW turning to NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s by midday, but fall to the 50s by the late afternoon.

The cold front will also bring in colder air to start the weekend. It will be a sunny but chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We will climb to the upper 50s on Sunday and back to the 60s early next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Rain, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Juniper, Alder, Elm)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

