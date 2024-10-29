First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s and 80s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A midweek warming trend. Highs near 80 to end the work week. Much cooler this weekend, behind a cold front.
A step warmer today with highs reaching the low 70s, almost 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixing in.
A very warm second half of the week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with very slim rain chances. The weather looks nice for trick-or-treating on Thursday: mainly clear, temperatures in the 70s, and just a bit breezy.
A cold front is set to move through Friday PM. It does not look like a big rain maker for us, but an isolated shower is possible. Much cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will drop to the 60s this weekend.
Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tropical Update
A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system begins to drift north or northeast toward the central Caribbean Sea.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)
* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High
