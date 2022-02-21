First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s, Several rain chances this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another warm stretch to start the week with sunshine today. Back-to-back rain chances move in for the second half of the week. We will see some wild temperature swings later this week between passing fronts.

A cold start this morning but we will warm to the mid 60s this afternoon, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect sunshine this morning with clouds building in this afternoon.

WTKR News 3

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a spotty shower possible. Most of the rain will still be to our west tomorrow. Highs will warm to near 70, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our first wave of rain will move through on Wednesday with a cold front. Temperatures will fall to the 40s behind that front for Thursday. The second wave of rain will move through Thursday with a warm front lingering over the Mid-Atlantic. We will warm back to the 60s on Friday before the third wave of rain moves in with another cold front.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Cold air will return this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows near freezing. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with another rain chance possible on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: S 5-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR