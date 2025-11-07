Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s, showers, and storms this weekend

Friday Morning Weather Webcast
Surface Map Forecast.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph (27).png
SPC Day 3.png
Temperature Bar Graph (36).png
Low Temperature Bar Graph.png
ADI Wind Chill Forecast.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warming trend going into the weekend. Tracking a few rain chances to end the week. Much colder to start next week.

A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. Highs will warm to the upper 60s. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in through the afternoon. A cold front is set to move through tonight to Saturday morning. Most of the rain will fall apart before it gets here, but a spotty shower is possible.

Day Planner - AM.png

Highs will warm to the 70s this weekend. Low 70s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. Another cold front will move in on Sunday and will give us a bigger chance for showers and even an isolated storm. Behind this front the temperatures will take a dive.

Surface Map Forecast.png

Cold and windy to start next week. Highs will drop to the 50s on Monday and the upper 40s on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall to the 30s overnight Monday to Tuesday morning with a wind chill in the 20s.

ADI Wind Chill Forecast.png

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S/SW 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast