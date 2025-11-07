First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s, showers, and storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming trend going into the weekend. Tracking a few rain chances to end the week. Much colder to start next week.

A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. Highs will warm to the upper 60s. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in through the afternoon. A cold front is set to move through tonight to Saturday morning. Most of the rain will fall apart before it gets here, but a spotty shower is possible.

WTKR News 3

Highs will warm to the 70s this weekend. Low 70s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. Another cold front will move in on Sunday and will give us a bigger chance for showers and even an isolated storm. Behind this front the temperatures will take a dive.

WTKR News 3

Cold and windy to start next week. Highs will drop to the 50s on Monday and the upper 40s on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall to the 30s overnight Monday to Tuesday morning with a wind chill in the 20s.

WTKR News 3

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR