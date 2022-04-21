Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s today, 80s this weekend

wx-thermometer.png
Posted at 4:16 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 04:16:30-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Back to the 70s today with 80s on the way this weekend. A dry end to the week, tracking rain for next week.

Another chilly start this morning but not as cold as yesterday. We will warm to the low 70s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies today low rain chances and light winds.

Highs will climb to the mid 70s for Friday with more sunshine mixing in. Winds will remain light, and we stay dry.

Get ready for a nice weekend! Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. We will warm to the low 80s on Sunday (about 10 degrees above normal) with mostly sunny skies.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Our next chance for rain is set to move in with a cold front on Tuesday. As of now, expect showers and storms Tuesday afternoon to evening. Highs will drop from the low 80s on Monday to the low 70s on Wednesday, behind the cold front.

Surface Map Forecast.png

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home