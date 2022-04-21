First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s today, 80s this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to the 70s today with 80s on the way this weekend. A dry end to the week, tracking rain for next week.

Another chilly start this morning but not as cold as yesterday. We will warm to the low 70s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies today low rain chances and light winds.

Highs will climb to the mid 70s for Friday with more sunshine mixing in. Winds will remain light, and we stay dry.

Get ready for a nice weekend! Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. We will warm to the low 80s on Sunday (about 10 degrees above normal) with mostly sunny skies.

WTKR News 3

Our next chance for rain is set to move in with a cold front on Tuesday. As of now, expect showers and storms Tuesday afternoon to evening. Highs will drop from the low 80s on Monday to the low 70s on Wednesday, behind the cold front.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

