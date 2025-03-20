First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s today, Rain this evening

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 70s today, rain moves in this evening. Cooler and windy on Friday. Up and down temperatures through the weekend.

Even warmer today with highs reaching the mid 70s, 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies as the wind ramps up through the day, reaching 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Rain will build in later this afternoon to evening with a cold front. The biggest rain chances will be between 5 pm and 9 pm.

Highs will drop to the upper 50s on Friday, behind the cold front. It will be very windy with a NW wind at 15 to 25 and gusts 30 to 40 mph.

Another cold front will move through this weekend, but it will not be a big rainmaker. Highs will drop from near 70 on Saturday to the upper 50s on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances through the weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, PM Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-20G30

Tonight: Rain, Windy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: S/W 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

