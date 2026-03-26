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First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s today, Rain to end the week

Thursday Morning Weather Webcast
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A warming trend to end the work week. Tracking rain for Friday with a cold front. Much cooler and mostly sunny this weekend.

Much warmer this morning with temperatures in the 50s. We will warm to the mid and upper 70s this afternoon, almost 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Look for a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

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Temperatures will return to the mid and upper 70s by midday on Friday, then fall through the afternoon. Winds will shift from SW to north as a cold front moves through. Rain chances will be slim during the day but increasing Friday night with the biggest rain chance from 9 PM to 2 AM.

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Overall, the weekend will be cooler but nice. Clouds should clear out early Saturday and we will see sunshine for the rest of the weekend. Highs will warm from the low 50s Saturday to the upper 50s Sunday.

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Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW/N 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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