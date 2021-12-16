First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s, Tracking rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm end to the week… Watch out for areas of patchy but dense fog for your morning drive. Expect a range of temperatures again this morning, 30s inland to 50s along the coast. We will warm to the upper 60s this afternoon, 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today. It will be breezy at times with SW winds reaching 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 mph.

Highs will climb to near 70 on Friday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

Our next big chance for rain is set to move in this weekend with a cold front. Just like last weekend, temperatures will drop behind the front. We will fall from the low 70s on Saturday to the upper 40s on Sunday. The biggest chance for rain will be Saturday night to Sunday morning. Wind will also ramp up as the front moves through, shifting from SW on Saturday to north on Sunday.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: W 5-10

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR