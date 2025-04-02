First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s again to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 80s to end the week. A few showers this weekend, bigger rain chances on Monday.

A cooler start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. We will see partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 60s, near normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Much warmer to end the week. Highs will jump to the mid 80s tomorrow. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and it will be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

WTKR News 3

Warm again on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, especially later in the day.

Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s this weekend. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers possible. It will be breezy both days with winds stronger on Sunday.

Rain chances will increase for Monday as a cold front moves through. That cold front will also bring in cooler air. Highs will drop to the 60s to start next week. Even cooler air could move in for midweek.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

