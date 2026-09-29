First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s through midweek, more humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 80s and building humidity this week. Tracking a bigger rain chance to end the weekend.

Another nice day today with partly cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the mid 70s. It may not feel as fall-like today as the humidity starts to build.

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Highs will climb to near 80 on Wednesday with more sunshine. The warming trend continues with highs in themed 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday. With the building humidity, it will feel more like the 90s.

Rain chances return for the weekend as a cold front moves in and stalls out over the region. A few spotty showers are possible on Saturday with a bigger rain chance for Sunday to Monday. Highs will drop back to the 70s for the weekend, behind the front.

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Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 80. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Fay continues to move SW over the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is expected during the next day or so, and Fay is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone within 36 hours.

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Tropical Storm Hanna moving ESE over the open Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Small intensity fluctuations are forecast during the next couple of days. Hanna is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by the latter part of this week.

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