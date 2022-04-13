First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s today, Severe storm risk for Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm midweek with highs in the 80s. Tracking rain and a threat for severe storms for Thursday. A cooler Easter Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Another mild start this morning with temperatures in the 60s. We will warm to the mid 80s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with a SW wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Our next rain chance will move in with a cold front on Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers during the day. Highs will reach the low 80s. Rain and storms chances will increase Thursday afternoon to evening (after 4 PM). Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts, hail, and localized flooding. It will be windy Thursday with SW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30+ mph.

We will see clearing skies on Friday and the wind will relax. Highs will drop to the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with more clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday. A spotty shower is possible but overall rain chances will be limited. Highs will reach the mid 70s on Saturday then drop to the low 60s for Easter Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, PM Storms, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

