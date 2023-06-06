First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s today, Tracking rain tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 80s today, back to the 70s tomorrow. Tracking showers and storms for midweek with a cold front.

Not as cool this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We will warm to the low and mid 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with light winds.

WTKR News 3

Showers are more likely on Wednesday as a cold front slides through from north to south. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chances will be in the afternoon to evening. Highs will fall back to the mid 70s.

WTKR News 3

Highs will return to the mid 70s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. A scattered shower/storm is possible, mainly in the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

We will return to the 80s this weekend. Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday and building clouds on Sunday with a chance for rain to end the weekend and start next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/E/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



