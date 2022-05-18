First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 90s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and 70s today, back to the 80s Thursday, warming to the 90s on Friday. Tracking rain chances for Thursday and for the end of the weekend.

Today will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, near normal for this time of year. Clouds will start to build in this evening and tonight with a chance for rain overnight (after 1 AM).

A warm front will lift through the region on Thursday, bringing in more clouds, a chance for showers and storms, and some summer-like air. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Winds will also kick up tomorrow, SW/W 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Get ready for a summer preview to end the week. Highs will climb to the low 90s on Friday and the humidity will increase too. Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday. Highs will return to the low 90s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. A typical summertime “pop-up” shower or storm is possible.

We are tracking a cold front for Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon to evening. Cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will fall back to the low 70s on Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building, Showers Overnight. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/S 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

